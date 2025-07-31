RWAs step in as fear grips migrants over Gurugram police verification drive

As panic spreads across Gurugram’s informal settlements amid an ongoing police verification drive to identify undocumented immigrants, several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have begun counselling domestic workers and dispelling fears that Indian citizens are being targeted. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have begun counselling domestic workers and dispelling fears that Indian citizens are being targeted in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

District police have also launched outreach efforts, sending teams to slum clusters in areas like Tigra, Chakkarpur, Wazirabad, and Jharsa to clarify that the verification is focused solely on identifying Bangladeshi nationals without valid documents. “We are sending awareness teams to various settlements and slum areas to clarify that the verification is not against Indian citizens,” a senior police officer said. “No person from Assam, Bihar, or West Bengal who holds Indian documentation should panic.”

Police said so far 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified since the beginning of the drive in the first week of July.

Despite these efforts, fear persists. Bengali-speaking residents have allegedly been asked to vacate their homes, heightening tensions. Ruchika Sethi Takkar, a resident of Sector 50, flagged reports of impersonation in Tigra. “According to our community workers, Bengali tenants have been asked to leave by August 10 or face consequences. When I contacted the SHOs of Tigra and Sector 55/56, they categorically denied any involvement,” she said, calling for an urgent probe.

To restore confidence, RWAs have begun holding awareness sessions. Kusum Sharma, chairperson of Suncity RWA in Sector 54, said over 200 domestic workers attended a counselling session addressed by the SHO of Sector 53. “We assured them that Indian citizens need not worry. The police have shared the list of acceptable documents—Aadhaar, voter ID, ration card, or even parents’ documents,” Sharma said.

To be sure, no official circular or detailed protocol on what constitutes valid proof for staying in the city have been released yet.

Vatika City RWA also hosted a police interaction session. “There is no need for any special documentation from Bengal. That’s a rumour,” said RWA president Shveta Paul. “If anyone faces harassment by individuals claiming to be police or local authorities, they should contact the RWA or dial 112.”

RWAs are also asking residents to maintain records of their staff’s documents and remain vigilant. Some are issuing society-level ID passes to aid smooth verification. However, several domestic workers have expressed fear of arrest or losing employment, with some reportedly considering returning to their villages.

“This is where RWAs must act as a bridge between residents, workers, and the police,” Paul added. “We must ensure that genuine citizens feel safe and that no one takes advantage of the situation.”

While police maintain that the drive is necessary for national security, they have also appealed for cooperation and warned against spreading rumours or impersonating law enforcement. Authorities admit that expanding outreach and building trust is crucial to the drive’s success.