Sadar Bazaar murder: Family alleges murder fallout of political rivalry
At least 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest those involved in the murder of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead on Thursday inside a clothing showroom at Sadar Bazar.
Rajender Singh, assistant commissioner of police (city), said more than 10 police teams including personnel from the crime branch are carrying out raids within and outside the state to arrest the suspects.
On the complaint of Khatana’s son, Anurag (28), an FIR against Khatana’s second wife’s brother Chaman was registered at Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Police said Chaman is presently missing.
“We have come to know that Chaman was co-accused in a criminal case with notorious gangster Papla Gujjar, presently behind bars in Rajasthan, in Narnaul. He has a criminal antecedent and we are gathering further details,” Singh said.
Investigators said that they have received inputs that Gujjar’s henchman was probably involved in the murder. They said that Chaman was acquitted in a murder case, that took place in Narnaul, Mahendragarh in 2015, due to lack of evidence but Gujjar was convicted in connection to the same case in October last year.
At the mortuary on Friday, Anurag alleged that his father’s murder was a fallout of political rivalry over ward councillor election. “We have now come to know that Chaman had frequent meetings with political rivals of his father in the last one and a half months,” he alleged.
According to the family members, Khatana was preparing to contest ward elections. Anurag alleged that Chaman plotted with his father’s rival to eliminate him so that he could not contest election for the post of councillor from ward number two in Sohna again.
Khatana, a former vice chairman of Sohna market committee, was shopping at Sadar Bazar with his cousin when three to four suspects inside the showroom and shot him dead
A medical board of Dr Sudhir Kumar and Dr Bhanu Verma carried out Khatana’s autopsy which took two and a half hours to complete on Friday morning. Kumar said that the deceased had received eight to ten bullet wounds which were in head, neck, chest and abdomen.
Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers. “We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram. The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram.
Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram
At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group's four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)'s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram. To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses.
First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram
Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi. According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district. Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.
Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack
The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night. Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said. At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.
Gurugram civic body to demarcate parking in markets, govt buildings
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is likely to demarcate dedicated parking areas across all major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guesthouses in Gurugram by the next month, said officials on Friday. The traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of ₹500 for a first offence and ₹1,500 for repeated violations.
