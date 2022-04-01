Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Season change spurs rise in allergy patients at hospitals
gurugram news

Season change spurs rise in allergy patients at hospitals

Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 said many patients are coming to the out-patient department complaining of allergies, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea
Two women were spotted using a single dupatta to shield themselves from the sun near the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, India on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With temperatures soaring and the heatwave prevailing over the city this week, there has been a rise in the number of patients approaching government and private hospitals in the city with complaints of allergy, diarrhoea, and skin problems, especially among children and the elderly.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 said many patients are coming to the out-patient department complaining of allergies, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea.

Dr Manish Rathi, deputy medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, said, “With the sudden change of season and heatwave, the number of patients coming to the OPD has increased by over 20% in one month. Most of the patients walking in complain of different kinds of allergies related to their throat or nose, red patches on skin or eyes. This is mainly because of dust and pollen in the air. In such times, if people drink cold water or use air conditioners, they can catch fever.”

The senior doctor further said in the coming few days, children and elderly must stay at home to avoid falling ill due to the extreme heat.

“People should drink at least seven to ten glasses of water to prevent dehydration. Temperatures are very high and this will continue.Drinking plenty of water and eating home cooked food can prevent diseases,” added Rathi

Doctors from private hospitals also said patients with gastro-intestinal symptoms have increased by 25% to 30% in the past few weeks.

Dr Satish Koul, director for internal medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “As temperatures have soared over the last few weeks, those with gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhoea, and other food and water borne diseases, comprise approximately 25% to 30% of the patients coming to the OPD. We have also admitted patients with severe dehydration in the in-patient department and administering them intravenous fluids.”

Doctors advised residents to avoid undercooked food and be careful of the water being in cooking or for consumption to prevent food poisoning.

“With the increasing heat wave, contamination of food and water with bugs becomes more prevalent. In the last one week, there has been a 30% rise in cases of food poisoning and gastroenteritis. One must avoid consuming undercooked food and be careful of water being consumed. Our body needs approximately 1 litre of fluid for every 20kg of our body weight, so staying well hydrated is important,” said Dr Ashutosh Shukla, senior director for internal medicine at Max Hospital.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, senior consultant for internal medicine at Paras Hospitals in the city said, “Cases of diarrhoea, exhaustion and vomiting are increasing as because of the high temperatures, people are consuming cold drinks and fruit juices from outside, which may be infected and lead to infections in the intestine and the colon.”

