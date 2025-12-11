Second phase of Gurugram Metro to be constructed elevated, tender to be floated in January

The tender for the second phase of the Gurugram Metro will be floated in mid-January, with the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) set to construct an elevated corridor for this section, said officials familiar with the matter on Wednesday. Construction work of Gurugram Metro underway at the casting yard in Sector 33 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMRL official said the decision to opt for an elevated route was taken after a feasibility study. “A study was conducted on the feasibility of underground metro, and it was found that an elevated section is more appropriate. We will apprise the ministry of housing and urban affairs about the reasons soon,” the official said.

Officials said the tender for the second phase is in its final stages and will be submitted to the funding agency for vetting before being floated in January. “The finalisation is taking shape. In the next six to seven days, it will be sent for approval,” an official said.

When asked why the underground option was ruled out, the senior official said it would “double the cost” and an elevated line was preferable.

According to GMRL officials, constructing an underground section would be too expensive and conducting a fresh survey for an underground stretch from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram would take nearly a year. The casting yard work is in its final stages, and production is expected to begin by January.

Earlier this week, Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said at the HT Leadership Summit that taking phase two underground was not feasible due to high costs. He added that with proper road and traffic management, construction could be carried out without major inconvenience to residents.

The second phase will include stations in Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Railway Station, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Phase 5, and DLF Cyber City. The corridor will be around 14km long and pass through Old Gurugram.

GMRL officials said work on the casting yard in Sector 33 is underway and production of girders and related structures will begin by the end of January. “We are confident pillar construction and girder launching will start in January once the casting yard is ready,” the official said.

HSVP carries out demolition

The HSVP enforcement team on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in the Sector 10 auto market, removing around 35 permanent structures. Officials said the land was acquired by the authority in 1991, and despite repeated notices, property owners did not remove the encroachments. The drive, led by sub-divisional officer Ajmer Singh, faced initial resistance but was completed later.