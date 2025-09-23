Security cover for MLA Mamman Khan tightened after threat alert in Nuh

Security for Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been enhanced after Haryana Police received intelligence inputs about a potential threat to his life, officials said on Monday. Nuh MLA gets round-the-clock SWAT protection after reconnaissance of his movements surfaced; police decline to name gangster behind plot. (PTI)

Officials said Khan, who was at his residence in Bhadas village in Nuh, was shifted to his Gurugram residence around 1am on Sunday under heavy security after the alert was received. At least 16 Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos have been deployed round the clock in view of the threat perception, police said.

Khan, who represents the Firozpur Jhirka assembly seat, was one of the several accused in the Nuh communal riots of July 31, 2023. A senior police official privy to the matter said the threat surfaced during the investigation of a case in Gurugram. “Some suspects were being quizzed from whom we got a piece of information. The information was further developed on the basis of which the action was taken to enhance the security of the MLA,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a senior Gurugram police officer said a jailedgangster had instructed his associates to carry out reconnaissance of Khan’s movements and vehicles. “Some of the ground workers had even started gathering information in bits and pieces. We are working to nab all those involved in monitoring his movements as soon as possible,” the officer added.

Nuh police were also alerted once the threat was analysed. “Security cover to the MLA was already provided as per protocol. However, after receiving an alert about a threat to his life, the security deployment for his protection has been enhanced,” said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, declining to share further details on the nature of the threat nor the name of the gangster.

Police said Gurugram district police, the crime branch, and the special task force are jointly working to trace those involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Khan, however, downplayed the matter. “Periodic review of my security takes place and the same had happened late Saturday night after which my security arrangements were further tightened by officials. I don’t feel like having any kind of threat,” he said.