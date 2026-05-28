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    Security tightened in Gurugram, Nuh for Eid al-Adha

    Security tightened in Gurugram, Nuh for Eid al-Adha

    Published on: May 28, 2026 12:46 AM IST
    PTI
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    Gurugram, The police administration will remain on alert in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal districts to ensure a peaceful Eid al-Adha on Thursday, officials said.

    Security tightened in Gurugram, Nuh for Eid al-Adha
    Security tightened in Gurugram, Nuh for Eid al-Adha

    Adequate force have been deployed at mosques and other places that could see heavy crowds and police are are monitoring social media for communally sensitive posts, they said.

    Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in Faridabad district, 860 in Gurugram and 650 in Nuh to ensure communal harmony is maintained, they said, adding that extensive security arrangements have been made till May 30.

    Sandeep Kumar, DCP , Gurugram instructed all station house officers, police post in-charges to maintain special vigilance, effective patrolling and strict monitoring in their respective areas.

    "Adequate police deployment has been made at major mosques, eidgahs and other crowded locations. Additionally, extra police force has been deployed in sensitive areas to ensure continuous surveillance.

    "Active monitoring is also being carried out on social media platforms, WhatsApp groups and other digital mediums. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone posting or sharing provocative, communally sensitive content based on rumours," the DCP said.

    Satendra Kumar Gupta, police commissioner of Faridabad said that patrols by emergency response vehicles, rider staff, and Dial 112 vehicles will continue throughout the city, especially on Eid.

    Police forces have inspected markets, religious sites, crowded areas, main roads, and sensitive locations and have developed a comprehensive security plan.

    "We already held meetings with traders, religious leaders, and members of social organisations in their respective areas regarding Eid and appealed to everyone to maintain peace, the commissioner said.

    Gupta said additional police forces are deployed at sensitive locations, with directions for frequent patrols, activation of quick response teams and CCTV monitoring.

    Nuh SP Arpit Jain met religious leaders of the city, explaining to them that sacrifices of animals approved by the government should be performed at designated locations and in accordance with administrative regulations.

    He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the law.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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