Severed head, leg of minor girl recovered along expressway near Haryana's Manesar

Dismembered body parts of an unidentified minor girl were recovered from the greenbelt along the Kundli Palwal Manesar expressway near Udepuri village in Manesar on Wednesday evening, police said. Officers said the remains included a left leg and a head that appeared to have been severed with a sharp weapon. Police said missing persons data had been cross-checked with Gurugram police, but no matching profile of any minor girl was found.(HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

Police estimated the girl to be between six and ten years old, adding that the condition of the mutilated parts suggested she had been murdered at least four days ago. A senior police officer said the killer likely dumped the remaining body parts at different locations to conceal her identity.

“It was a farmer who had first spotted the leg and head with a disfigured face by 3.15pm on Wednesday, after which he had immediately alerted the police control room,” he said.

“The mutilated parts were lying along the carriageway leading towards Tauru from Panchgaon Chowk. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, but looking at the location and circumstances, there is a strong suspicion that the girl might be from Nuh. We have contacted them to know about any missing persons’ reports lodged in the last week,” the officer added.

Police said missing persons data had been cross-checked with Gurugram police, but no matching profile of any minor girl was found.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a murder case was immediately registered against an unidentified suspect at Bilaspur police station. “Forensic experts have examined the spot and the remains, which were later sent to the government mortuary for autopsy,” he said. Turan added that efforts were underway to identify the deceased, after which investigators hoped to trace the killer.