Sewage overflow in Naharpur Kasan to be resolved soon: MCM

In a major relief for residents of Naharpur Kasan and Manesar villages, the long-standing problem of dirty water stagnation and sewage overflow is expected to be resolved soon. The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has announced that sewage from both villages will now be directed to the 25 million litres per day (MLD) capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) established by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Sector 6, IMT Manesar. MCM commissioner on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the work

To facilitate this, a 1,200 mm diameter pipeline spanning approximately 1,200 metres is being laid to directly connect both villages to the STP . The work is in its final stages and is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Ayush Sinha, MCM commissioner on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the work, accompanied by senior officials from both GMDA and the municipal corporation. He directed engineering teams to expedite work and ensure its completion within the stipulated deadline.

The commissioner also toured the STP and discussed plans for utilisation of treated water. He said a joint meeting will soon be convened with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), GMDA, and the Municipal Corporation to finalise its use. “The treated water can be effectively supplied to green belts, construction sites, and parks to maintain greenery and reduce the load on potable water sources,” he said.

Municipal Corporation executive engineer Mandeep Singh said the new pipeline will carry both sewage and drain water directly to the STP, preventing untreated discharge to local drains. “Once the project is complete, the problem of waterlogging and foul-smelling open drains will be permanently resolved,” he said.

GMDA Superintending Engineer Praveen Kumar, Executive Engineer Parik Garg, Municipal Corporation SDO Vikas Sharma, Anil Malik, and other technical staff were also present. Officials expressed confidence that the project will significantly improve sanitation and contribute to a cleaner environment in Manesar’s fast-growing industrial zone.