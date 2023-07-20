Sewer lines overflow in many sectors across Gurugram

Gurugram: Residents of several sectors across the city have been grappling with sewage water overflow for the last two months and despite repeated complaints, they alleged that nothing has been done to resolve the issue. Gurugram, India-July 20, 2023: Sewer overflowing in Palam Vihar Block C2 near Gems international school, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 20 July 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The residents said they have complained to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) several times about sewer lines lying clogged, but to no avail. They alleged that measures taken by the civic agency have been inadequate.

The tenders for desilting and cleaning drains were pending leading to the clogged sewers and drains and officials said the issue will be resolved by the end of this month.

Incidentally, the MCG had spent ₹35 lakh on desilting and ₹9.1 crore on increasing the drain network in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The residents of Palam Vihar alleged that sewage outflow from several manholes has been troubling them. They said they are forced to put up with the stench of the sewage water.

Amit Jain, a resident of Block C-2, said sewage water is overflowing from a manhole in front of his house. “I have raised the issue thrice as the manhole has been blocked and it has become difficult to open the doors and windows of the house due to the stench. The manhole requires urgent cleaning, but the MCG officials are ignoring the complaints,” he said.

Bhim Singh Yadav, residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of Sector 22B, said more than 10 areas in the sector have sewer overflowing issues but the complaints are falling on deaf ears. “In many parts of our sector, the dirty sewage water is raising a stink,” he said.

Similarly, in Sector 45, there are over 20 spots where sewage overflow is a major concern and residents have been demanding action.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of Sector 45 RWA, said sewer lines are damaged in many areas. “The blocked sewers cannot be cleaned without jetting machines, but the contractor does not have them,” he said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, member, Ardee City RWA said sewer has been overflowing in the entire colony for the past two months. “Repeated requests bear little result. The RWA has engaged its own staff as it is not possible for us to live in such unhygienic conditions”, she said.

Meanwhile, MCG officials said they have started the tendering process for cleaning arterial stormwater drains across the city.

According to Gopal Kalawat, MCG executive engineer, the tenure of contractors has got over and new tenders will be processed. “All executive engineers have been directed to start issuing e-tenders for the purpose in their respective jurisdictions. The new tenders will be allotted on Saturday and the work of desilting and cleaning of drains and manholes will be done in the areas that are most affected on an urgent basis,” he said.

Kalawat said MCG’s initial priority would be to clean and unclog points that are prone to waterlogging.

