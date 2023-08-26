Six booked in Gurugram for selling woman’s property by forging documents

Six people, including a state revenue department official, were booked for their alleged role in selling the property of a woman in Sector 5 after forging documents, police said on Friday. Investigators said that the matter came to light when at least 20 suspects broke into the woman’s property, worth about ₹ 1 crore, and captured it on February 25, 2020. (Representational image)

Police said that the action comes after the woman wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Investigators said that the matter came to light when at least 20 suspects broke into the woman’s property, worth about ₹1 crore, and captured it on February 25, 2020.

They said that a day later, the complainant — 61-year-old Phulwati, who was identified by a single name — submitted a complaint to the then deputy commissioner of police (west) seeking legal action.

However, despite several complaints till last year, and even an inquiry at the police station level, no action was ever taken against the suspects who had sold the captured property using forged deeds.

Finally, on January 1 this year, the woman finally wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking help after which the Gurugram police received a communication from the PMO on April 29 for taking necessary action in the matter. Investigators said that soon after, the matter was handed over to the economic offences wing (EOW).

After launching an inquiry, the EOW found that the woman’s allegations were prima facie true.

Finally, on basis of her complaint to the PMO, an FIR was registered against six persons — including a revenue department official and a contractual patwari of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram — under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Thursday night, police said.

The woman had alleged in the FIR that despite being in regular contact with the officers at Sector 5 police station at that time, her complaint was closed citing the reason that she didn’t appear for recording of statement. “I got to know about it after filing an application under the Right to Information Act,” she alleged.

Senior officers, meanwhile, said that the allegations on the part of police will be investigated.

Satender Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar, said that EOW was handling the case. “They will carry out the further investigation after FIR registration and take action against the suspects,” he said.