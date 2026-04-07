Residents of Sector 36 in Sohna have raised concerns over the absence of piped water connections in their condominiums, forcing thousands of families to depend on water tankers and borewells for daily use, even as authorities say interim relief is being planned. Sohna Sec 36 locals flag lack of piped water, poor quality supply

Locals said the sector has at least six high-rise residential societies housing around 5,000 families, yet no piped water supply has been provided. Residents also flagged poor water quality as a persistent issue.

“I moved here in 2022 and since then residents have relied entirely on water from borewells and tankers. During summer, the situation worsens as tanker rates skyrocket. The water is often hard and of poor quality, but many of us don’t have any alternative,” said Sahil Maghan, resident of Signature Global Park, Sector 36.

Pankaj Gupta, also a resident of Signature Global Park, said he had to install water softeners. “The situation has worsened to the point where we now rely on packaged drinking water as ROs and water softening systems frequently stop working,” he added.

Mini Arora, a resident of Signature Global Serenas, said the issue may intensify with further development. “We bought a home here because it seemed like a developing area. The problem is likely to worsen as new condominiums emerge and existing ones expand, bringing in more residents,” she said.

Vimal Deep, executive engineer at the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), said the authority, along with the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), is preparing an immediate plan to address the drinking water shortage.

“While several clearances, including approvals from the Forest Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), are required before laying pipelines, we are aiming to provide some relief to residents within this year,” he added.

HT had earlier reported on December 29 that PHED prepared both short- and long-term plans to improve water supply in the area. Under the short-term plan, ₹18 crore will be spent to lay a 19 MLD pipeline from Ghamroj to Sohna and construct two storage tanks to cater to newly developed sectors. The long-term plan proposes setting up a water treatment plant at an estimated cost of ₹268 crore.