Speeding, wrong-side driving topped Gurugram traffic violations last year: RTI data

Traffic violations in Gurugram have undergone a sharp shift since 2023, with speeding, wrong-side driving, wrong parking and hasty lane-changing emerging as the most penalised offences in 2025, according to traffic police data accessed through a response to an RTI filed by HT. Police said ANPR cameras linked to the ICCC are monitoring 233 junctions and expressway corridors for violations. (HT Archive)

The data showed that 123,538 challans were issued for speeding, 203,908 for wrong-side driving, 183,771 for wrong parking and 79,550 for hasty lane-changing in 2025. Together, these four violations accounted for around 590,000 challans, nearly 47% of the total 1,244,812 challans issued last year in Gurugram.

The proportion of these violations has steadily increased over the past three years, rising from around 45% of 929,007 challans in 2024 and 10% of 828,678 challans in 2023. RTI data showed that challans for these four categories increased more than 6.5 times during the period, rising from 89,453 in 2023 to 422,207 in 2024 and nearly 590,000 in 2025.

Category-wise daily averages also showed a sharp increase since 2023. Speeding challans rose from nine per day in 2023 to 51 in 2024 and 338 in 2025. Wrong-side driving challans increased from 10 to 500 and then 558 during the same period. Wrong parking challans rose from 43 to 433 and 503, while hasty lane-changing challans increased from 82 to 169 and 218.

However, data between January and March 2026 showed a marginal dip in daily averages across these categories, with speeding at 229, wrong-side driving at 322, wrong parking at 384 and hasty lane-changing at 95.

Traffic police officials attributed the surge to stricter enforcement through AI-backed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Officials said the cameras can detect up to 14 high-speed violations and are linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for live monitoring of 233 junctions and expressway corridors.

Other violations, including signal jumping and driving without a seat belt or helmet, also rose steadily during the period. Combined challans for these offences increased from 291,170 in 2023 to 292,661 in 2024 and 486,060 in 2025.

In contrast, road sign-related offences declined sharply, from 446,479 challans in 2023 to 183,283 in 2024 and 135,192 in 2025.

Category-wise daily averages for signal jumping and signage-related challans also dropped over the last three years, from 50 to 35 and 1,223 to 370, respectively. However, daily averages for driving without a helmet rose from 684 to 1,109, while seat belt-related challans increased from 63 to 186.

Between January and March 2026, the daily average for signal jumping stood at 3.5, for road sign-related offences at 328, for helmet-related challans at 648 and for seat belt-related challans at 156.

Other violations included drink-and-drive offences, where daily average challans rose from 54 to 72 over the three-year period, while challans for using mobile phones while driving remained stable between 11 and 12 daily.

A recent study titled “Zero Fatality District” by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) identified 174 accident-prone areas in Gurugram between 2023 and 2024. The study found that speeding and rash driving contributed to 19% of total fatalities, making them a major behavioural risk factor.

According to the study, speeding-related fatal accidents were reported at 88 locations, rash driving at 32, dangerous overtaking at 19, zig-zag driving at 13 and wrong-way driving at six locations, among others.

Police station-wise data showed that Bilaspur recorded 53 fatal crashes, followed by 36 in Manesar, 30 in Gurgaon (Sadar), 28 in Badshahpur and 22 in Industrial Sector-7. Officials said a majority of these crashes were linked to dangerous overtaking, speeding, zig-zag driving and rash driving.

A senior traffic police official said location-wise audits of blackspots are currently underway, along with efforts to identify traffic violation trends contributing to accidents.

“The studies will allow us to step up speed management strategies, stricter enforcement, design improvements and public awareness measures to introduce behavioural changes among motorists,” the senior official said.