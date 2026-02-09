Chandigarh, The Haryana Police on Monday said strict action will be taken against those found selling, storing, or using banned 'Chinese manjha' , which often cause fatal accidents. Strict action against those found selling, using banned 'Chinese manjha' in Haryana: Police

The string, made of nylon or synthetic thread and coated with powdered glass and metal dust, was earlier banned by the Haryana government which prohibited production, storage, sale, supply, import, and use of Chinese manjha across the state.

Under the directions of Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, strict compliance of this ban is being ensured across the state, officials said.

DGP Singhal said Chinese manjha poses a serious threat to human life, animals, birds, and the environment.

Incidents of road accidents, fatal injuries, and deaths of birds have been reported due to its use.

He said Haryana Police is taking stringent action in this regard with public safety being priority.

"Strict action will be taken against those found selling, storing, or using the banned Chinese manjha," he said.

The DGP appealed to citizens to use only ordinary cotton thread for kite flying and to immediately inform police if the sale or use of Chinese manjha is noticed anywhere, so that untoward incidents can be prevented.

"Only simple cotton thread is permitted for kite flying, which must be free from any glass, metal, chemical coating, or thread-strengthening material," he said.

Singhal said all police commissioners, superintendents of police, range officers and station house officers have been directed to maintain strict vigilance in their respective areas, take firm legal action against sellers and users of the prohibited string and conduct regular inspections and confiscation drives in markets.

Haryana Police said in addition, to enhance public awareness, efforts are being made to organise awareness activities from time to time in markets, schools, educational institutions, and at the community level regarding the dangers of Chinese manjha.

It has appealed to the public to adopt safe kite flying practices and comply with the law to contribute towards building a safer society.

