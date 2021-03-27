Strict enforcement of mask rule on the cards to curb Covid-19 transmission

District officials are targeting to penalise around 5,000 people over the next three days to strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and curb transmission of coronavirus infections due to Holi celebrations.

“It has been decided in a district-level meeting that more than 1,000 people in a day will be challaned if they are found without face masks in public places or while commuting in groups in personal or public vehicles. Last year, Covid-19 cases drastically increased after Diwali. The purpose is not to repeat a similar situation and to control the transmission after Holi, as cases have been growing exponentially,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Saturday, in a video to citizens, reiterated orders restricting Holi celebrations in public places, farmhouses, marriage and banquet halls, community centres and hotels. “If anybody is found violating norms, action will be taken against Section 188 of the IPC and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The order will remain in force till March 29 evening,” read an order issued in the regard.

Gurugram police on Saturday said that police teams have been deployed in most of the major markets to enforce mask discipline and to implement directions issued by the state government for restricted Holi celebrations. “Out teams are deployed and issuing challans to those not wearing masks. Mask discipline and social distancing measures will be enforced strictly,” said Subash Boken, PRO, Gurugram police.

Multiple studies suggest that 90% of people are aware that wearing masks is a preventive step against coronavirus infection, but only 44% actually wear face masks, according to a statement issued by the health minister. One infected person could spread Covid-19 to an average of 406 individuals in a 30-day window, if left unchecked, as per studies.

Earlier this week, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the district to increase the number of fines issued to those flouting mask norms. The union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday also issued a similar directive to the 46 worst-affected districts on Saturday. The Gurugram administration has been advised to strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by imposing heavy fines for violations as festivals of Holi, Shab e-barat and Easter have to be celebrated within residences.