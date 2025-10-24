Structural design for Phase 2 metro stations begin

The structural design process for Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro project is currently underway by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), officials said. The second phase will include 13 stations, covering key areas such as Sector 4, Sector 5, Sector 7, Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar Extension, and Bajghera Road.

A senior official from the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) shared that Systra, a French agency responsible for the project, has nearly completed the design of all the 13 metro stations. The agency is responsible for structural design and architectural design. The designs will soon be shared with GMRL & HMRTC for review and approval.

Also, alignment work is being finalized for the underpass and grade separator, as well as the Leg 1 drain on Major Sushil Aima Marg. Designs for proposed underpasses on Station Road and Sheetla Mata Road are also in progress. A GMRL official shared that the GMDA team has also conducted a site inspection.

HMRTC officials said construction for Phase 2 is expected to be completed by 2030 or 2031. The initial focus will be on extending the metro line up to Sector 9 and Gurugram railway station.

When asked about reports of the Haryana government considering a shift from an elevated to underground design, the official declined to comment, adding that an announcement would be made soon. “The total cost for phase 2 is estimated to be between ₹11,00 crore and ₹12,00 crore,” she shared.

“The tender will be processed once the phase 2 structural design is completed,” said HMRTC official.

A GMRL official shared that five underpasses are planned alongside the metro construction in the second phase, at Railway Road, Sector 5 Chowk, Bajghera Road, Rezangla Chowk, and Old Delhi Road. “If the project shifts to an underground design, the cost is expected to nearly double, and construction time will also increase significantly,” he shared. The official also said that once the report is submitted to the Haryana government, the state will need to carefully consider the financial impact and potential delays in execution before making a final decision.