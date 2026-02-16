Surajkund fair reflects ‘local to global’ vision, says Haryana governor
The closing ceremony saw awards for artisans and a tribute to Inspector Jagdish Prasad. Ministers and officials toured installations and cultural exhibits at the venue.
Haryana governor Aseem Kumar Ghosh on Sunday said the Surajkund International Aatmanirbhar Crafts Fair reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the “local to global” approach, while addressing the closing ceremony of the event’s 39th edition.
The Governor said the event has evolved into a platform where tradition and innovation work together. “The fair reflects the skill, determination and creativity of artisans, weavers and folk performers from India and across the world. It strengthens the spirit of unity in diversity and showcases India’s civilisational heritage with pride,” he said.
Prof. Ghosh, accompanied by his wife Mitra Ghosh, toured the fairgrounds with Cooperation, Tourism and Heritage Minister Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel and Mayor Praveen Batra Joshi. The dignitaries were welcomed with traditional Haryanvi turbans at Apna Ghar, and the Governor presented awards to artisans.
The Governor said Egypt participated for the fourth time as partner nation, while theme states Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya showcased installations inspired by Prayagraj and Ayodhya gates. More than 800 artisans and artists from over 50 countries took part.
Sharma said the fair was “not merely an exhibition but a celebration of India’s cultural consciousness”. “Every craft displayed here carries generations of tradition, hard work and identity. The fair strengthens self-reliance, boosts export potential and provides a genuine global platform to local products,” he said. He added that 1.78 million visitors attended till Saturday, with nearly 300,000 on Sunday.
Haryana Tourism Corporation MD Parth Gupta said free Wi-Fi, sanitation zones, food courts and crowd management measures were introduced. Installations included replicas such as the Sudarshan Chakra and Egyptian-themed decor.
Sharma also paid tribute to Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died saving tourists during a swing accident on February 7. “His sacrifice will always be remembered,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
