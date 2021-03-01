IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Technical faults, site overload hamper vaccination registry
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical faults, site overload hamper vaccination registry

Teething troubles marred the self-registration process on Monday with beneficiaries complaining of delays, technical glitches and difficulties in reserving appointments on the first day of the second phase of vaccinations in the district
READ FULL STORY
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST

Teething troubles marred the self-registration process on Monday with beneficiaries complaining of delays, technical glitches and difficulties in reserving appointments on the first day of the second phase of vaccinations in the district.

Vikram Sharma, 65, a resident of DLF Phase-4, arrived at Chanderlok Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) for inoculation after he failed to book an appointment for vaccination through the Co-Win portal. “When we click on any of the dates throughout the month, the application shows a ‘no slots available’ message. There is no activity on the page when one clicks the button for next step. But once you click on the OK button, it goes back to the first page for registration,” said Sharma, demonstrating the process on his phone. He was registered as a walk-in beneficiary by the hospital staff and received the first dose of the vaccine.

A government employee, who requested not to be named, reached a private hospital around 12.30pm citing a similar issue. “There are no slots available for the entire month. Since the hospital was closer to my house, I thought they would resolve this issue and administer the shot. However, I couldn’t receive the dose today. The hospital staff noted down my name and contact details and said that they’d call me in the next few days,” the government employee said.

Smriti Juneja, a resident, said she decided to get senior relatives vaccinated at Kalyani Hospital in Sector 14 after failing to book an appointment through the Co-Win portal. “We were able to register on the portal but couldn’t book an appointment. There was no available slot at least for the next two weeks,” said Juneja.

Vineet Goyal, a 70-year-old resident of DLF Phase-4, said that the application was not user friendly. “I couldn’t open the section that mentions the date and time for vaccination. It wasn’t working for any of the vaccination sites. The site was quite glitchy,” said Goyal.

Technical glitches and website overload also hampered the process of user registration. At the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, vaccination could not be initiated until 2pm due to delays, following which officials started maintaining a physical record of the process.

Dharmpal Yadav, 77, a beneficiary, said he had reached the Civil Hospital in the morning but was asked to return later as the Co-Win app was not working. “I was told that the website is not working. The staff took down my details and around 2pm, I was asked to visit again for the shot,” said Yadav.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer, said that while there had been a few initial hiccups, the process would get easier in the coming days. “The portal has been recently launched so there will be some teething troubles. In the next two to three days, the process is likely to get streamlined and users will not face hassle while booking appointments for the vaccination process,” said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rental prices in luxury housing segment show slow momentum

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The average rentals in the luxury segment in seven residential markets across the country rose between 17 percent and 26 percent during the period of 2014 to 2020, found a report by a private real estate consultancy, called Anarock
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
A 25-year-old executive of a private company died and his friend was injured when a speeding dumper allegedly hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Bhondsi Jail crossing on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to take action against 22 builders who have not shared the details of properties and projects that have been developed by them or are under development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Government schools across the city saw a thin turnout as they reopened for students of classes 1 and 2 for in-person classroom sessions on Monday nearly a year after schools across the country were closed amid Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Recovery of Grap fines at 16%, officials to face the heat

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Despite levying fines for violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the city, not a single rupee has been deposited with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the nodal authority, in over a month, as per the data available with the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Footfall of people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities expected to rise on Tuesday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The footfall of people between the ages of 45 and 59 years with existing co-morbidities for receiving Covid-19 vaccination is likely to pick up on Tuesday, according to the district health department officials, after only 87 people turned up on the first day of the drive on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Beneficiaries unaware of vaccine details, officials say sufficient stock of both available

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Vaccine beneficiaries in the city continue to remain uninformed about the Covid-19 vaccine being administered to them, with many saying they have received “Covid shots”, instead of specifying either Covaxin or Covishield, the two vaccines available for use in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

15-year-old Delhi girl gang-raped in Gurugram hotel

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a city hotel by two boys who befriended her through a common friend, the police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Seniors rush to Gurugram hospitals to get their vaccine shot

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
On the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 inoculations for the general population on Monday, 765 people aged above 60 years and 87 people aged between 45 and 59 years, having co-morbidities, took the vaccine shots in the district, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical faults, site overload hamper vaccination registry

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Teething troubles marred the self-registration process on Monday with beneficiaries complaining of delays, technical glitches and difficulties in reserving appointments on the first day of the second phase of vaccinations in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Students of classes 11 and 12 on Sunday held a demonstration, seeking protection for the Aravallis and demanding the withdrawal of laws aimed at amending the protection afforded to the Aravallis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Stage set for Phase 3 of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations is set to begin at 20 session sites in Gurugram on Monday, said health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to acquire 100-metre hydraulic ladder for fire safety

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to use its funds to procure a 100-metre hydraulic ladder for the city on a priority basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Flyover, underpass at Huda City Centre to be operational in July

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
An underpass and a flyover being constructed near Huda City Centre Metro station to ease traffic congestion will become functional from the beginning of July as per the fresh deadline set by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials privy to the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools across Haryana to reopen for students of classes 1 and 2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Schools across the state will reopen for in-person classroom sessions for students of classes 1 and 2 from Monday onwards, nearly a year after they were closed across the country amid Covid-19 outbreak in March last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP