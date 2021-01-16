IND USA
gurugram news

Technical glitches hamper functioning of Co-WIN application

Technical glitches somewhat hampered the functioning of Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) — an application developed by the Central government to monitor and track inoculation — on the first day of the nationwide mass vaccination programme in the district
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Technical glitches somewhat hampered the functioning of Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) — an application developed by the Central government to monitor and track inoculation — on the first day of the nationwide mass vaccination programme in the district.

The digital platform has been developed by the Union health ministry and will be used by the government to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries.

Due to initial technical hiccups, however, the data-feeding process was affected on Saturday at some places. Health department workers helming the Co-WIN platform faced delays in corroborating and marking the vaccination status of registered beneficiaries due to technical glitches. Further, data recorded manually will have to be uploaded separately, said health workers.

Ajay Chauhan, information assistant at the session site at a government primary school in Daulatabad, said that the Co-WIN platform was not showing the list of beneficiaries due to a technical glitch. “The list of beneficiaries could not be accessed. It was not visible. At 10:30am, when the vaccination started, I saw the list for three seconds, after which it stopped working,” said Chauhan. He said that the platform started working around 2pm.

He said that it took 5-10 minutes to find and corroborate information on the platform and 3-5 minutes to check things physically as the platform was down. “We don’t know the exact reason behind the glitch. The verification process was a little delayed but we were able to carry out the vaccination process since we had printouts of the details of the beneficiaries,” said Chauhan.

Monika, data entry operator at Wazirabad site, said, “The Co-WIN platform has been down since the vaccination started. Therefore, the data is being maintained manually. Those who received the first dose of vaccine were not shown as partially vaccinated on the Co-WIN portal. Based on the status, an SMS for the second dose after 28 days is supposed to be delivered to the beneficiary. If the portal had worked, the status of those who were inoculated with the first dose would have appeared as partially vaccinated. A black dot beside their name would have changed into orange colour which did not happen due to the glitch. Once the digital platform gets active, we will immediately feed the data.” Likewise, at the Chauma centre in Palam Vihar, the platform was non-functional until 3pm.

Dr Shalu Vashisht, in-charge of the session site at Bhangrola PHC, said that the Co-WIN platform had some issues in the morning but recovered by 12:30pm. “Towards the afternoon, the platform was working fine for us. We were able to see the vaccination status of the beneficiaries in the afternoon,” said Vashisht.

The platform had faced issues for a short duration on Friday as well due to which the message delivery system was affected. As a result, some registered health workers received information about their vaccination centre and timing only around 2am on Saturday.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said that due to issues on Co-WIN on Friday, messages couldn’t reach some health workers during the day. However, most of them had received messages late at night on Friday. “The technical aspects of Co-WIN is not being handled by the health department. All the issues will be resolved by the technical team soon,” said Yadav.

