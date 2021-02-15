Technical glitches hinder online test for students
Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11. Officials said that technical hiccups had occurred to a server overload.
Mini Satija, primary in-charge, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 43, said that while students had to face intermittent technical issues, they were giving the tests and had time till tomorrow to complete the same. “The response from students in the morning was good but there were technical issues in the afternoon. The site was inaccessible and there were some issues with the formatting of the questions. Some questions were not getting displayed,” said Satija.
She said that the department had been apprised about the technical faults that had occurred throughout the day. “We are tracking the progress of students and calling students who are yet to take the test. We had also called some parents to school since they were facing issues with the app,” said Satija.
Structured online assessment tests are being conducted for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year. These tests are being conducted through an app called AVSAR, which will allow students to take the test within 24 hours from its commencement. Teachers said that the tests will give them an idea about the progress made by students during the previous year, since in-person school visits for these students are either restricted or were started only this month.
Ashok Kumar, head teacher of primary school, Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that the app did not work on Monday and only a few students were able to complete the test. “Very few students were able to complete the test since the app was not working. Some students did not have phones, so we asked to them visit the school. They were able to use the app on our phones,” said Kumar.
District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that technical issues that had arisen on account of heavy server load were being addressed. “The app server was down since it’s being used across the whole state today. Students have 24 hours to take the test and can attempt it tomorrow,” said Yadav.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City air worsens due to low wind speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches hinder online test for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First statewide wildlife survey set to begin this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox