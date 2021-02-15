IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Technical glitches hinder online test for students
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hinder online test for students

Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11
READ FULL STORY
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11. Officials said that technical hiccups had occurred to a server overload.

Mini Satija, primary in-charge, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 43, said that while students had to face intermittent technical issues, they were giving the tests and had time till tomorrow to complete the same. “The response from students in the morning was good but there were technical issues in the afternoon. The site was inaccessible and there were some issues with the formatting of the questions. Some questions were not getting displayed,” said Satija.

She said that the department had been apprised about the technical faults that had occurred throughout the day. “We are tracking the progress of students and calling students who are yet to take the test. We had also called some parents to school since they were facing issues with the app,” said Satija.

Structured online assessment tests are being conducted for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year. These tests are being conducted through an app called AVSAR, which will allow students to take the test within 24 hours from its commencement. Teachers said that the tests will give them an idea about the progress made by students during the previous year, since in-person school visits for these students are either restricted or were started only this month.

Ashok Kumar, head teacher of primary school, Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that the app did not work on Monday and only a few students were able to complete the test. “Very few students were able to complete the test since the app was not working. Some students did not have phones, so we asked to them visit the school. They were able to use the app on our phones,” said Kumar.

District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that technical issues that had arisen on account of heavy server load were being addressed. “The app server was down since it’s being used across the whole state today. Students have 24 hours to take the test and can attempt it tomorrow,” said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City air worsens due to low wind speed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Two men were assaulted by unidentified persons near Ghata crossing on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday announced that a proposal to connect Mewat, Alwar and Delhi has been approved in the railway budget and that work on the same is likely to commence soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The government on Monday launched a new web portal to get information about lack of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hinder online test for students

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula

By Abhishek Behl and Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Gurugram police and highway concessionaire have decided to increase deployment of traffic personnel and marshals at the Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent jams on Tuesday morning, when the toll goes fully digital and will accept payments only through FASTags
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
gurugram news

Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
In 2020, 1,862 cases were registered against 900 people while in 2019, 185 people were arrested over 150 cases were registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that land allotted for a proposed petrol pump in Chakkarpur village violates norms set by the union environment ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Four men were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his wallet and 12,000 at gunpoint on Mathura Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A restaurant owner was assaulted, his life threatened and the furniture in his restaurant damaged, following which the police registered a case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday carried out candle marches to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who died during the Pulwama attack two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First statewide wildlife survey set to begin this week

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A statewide wildlife census, to be conducted in protected as well as non-protected forest areas of Haryana, will commence this week, officials in the forest and wildlife department have confirmed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 35-year-old woman was targeted by two robbers on a bike, who allegedly snatched her gold chain on Saturday afternoon in South City-2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP