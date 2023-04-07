Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Tehsildar held by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram

Tehsildar held by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Darpan Kamboj, a tehsildar in Gurugram, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting bribes to allow constructions in illegal colonies. He is on a two-day remand.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old tehsildar in Gurugram for allegedly accepting bribes to permit constructions in illegal colonies, officials said.

Tehsildar held by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram
Tehsildar held by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram

The suspect, identified as Darpan Kamboj, was deployed in Gurugram and held the additional charge of tehsildar of Manesar Tehsil.

According to Jitender Kumar, the public relations officer of ACB, a probe was initiated into the matter following the complaints received against the suspect at the deputy commissioner’s office of the vigilance department and the chief minister’s window. “After being taken into custody on Thursday, the suspect was questioned for several hours in the vigilance office located in Sector 47. Currently, he is under a two-day remand,” the officer said.

He added that industrial land was registered by the tehsildar as an agricultural one in the Daulatabad area in January 2022, causing a loss of over 2.28 crore to the exchequer.

According to the police, a case under sections 409, 418, 420, 422, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7, 8 13 (1) (b) and 13 (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against the suspect at the vigilance office in Sector 47.

In April 2022, the deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, received a complaint against Kamboj from an RTI activists group, Adhikar Manch, alleging that bribery was involved in permitting constructions in illegal colonies. Yadav said that officials have been strictly instructed not to engage in any corrupt activities and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
probe police guilty custody bribery loss prevention of corruption act thursday gurugram anti-corruption bureau deputy commissioner jitender kumar acb + 11 more
probe police guilty custody bribery loss prevention of corruption act thursday gurugram anti-corruption bureau deputy commissioner jitender kumar acb + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out