Thief falls asleep during burglary in Gurugram; police nab all three accused

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 05:44 am IST

An accused fell asleep inside an under-construction building in sector-55 during a theft, police said on Thursday. His associate fled with valuables, leading to the arrest of all three on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sikandar Ali of Asal Banogram and Nurul Islam, 34, of Abadpur in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur and Mohammad Rizwan, 32, of Dhikoli in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a scrap dealer. Ali lived in Jharsa while Islam and Rizwan lived in Silokhra in the city, said police.

Police said Ali and Islam had entered a four-story under-construction building early Wednesday to steal valuables such as electrical copper wires, metal panels and bathroom fittings of brass.

A police official said that Islam was opening all the fitting while Ali was assisting him. “Ali decided to rest at a corner and fell asleep soon,” he said.

He said that Islam collected the valuables and searched for Ali. Failing to find him, he fled from the spot.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said workers reached the building on Thursday morning when they found Ali asleep.“Ali confessed to his involvement in the theft,” he said.

Turan said police were alerted following which a team reached the spot and arrested Ali. “He disclosed locations of Islam and Rizwan and they were also arrested soon from Silokhra. Valuables worth 2 lakh were recovered,” he said, adding a theft case was registered at Sector-56 police station in connection with the case.

