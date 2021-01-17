IND USA
Three held for murder of husband of Sohna sarpanch reveal names of those on hit list

A day after three wanted criminals were arrested for allegedly shooting dead the husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village in Sohna, on July 15, 2020, the police said the suspects have revealed the identities of four people whom they had planned to kill this week
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST

A day after three wanted criminals were arrested for allegedly shooting dead the husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village in Sohna, on July 15, 2020, the police said the suspects have revealed the identities of four people whom they had planned to kill this week.

The suspects were carrying a reward of 1 lakh on their arrest and were the gang members of Ashok Rathi — a dreaded gangster, who was shot dead in his village on November 15, 2019.

As per the police, the suspects had shot dead Manoj Kumar Dagar, the husband of the sarpanch, to avenge the murder of Rathi, said the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects had targeted members of their rival gang who were out on bail and wanted to eliminate them to have hold over the extortion racket. “These men were involved in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery , snatching and extortion cases in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. They used to kill people who either refused to join their gangs or pay them protection money,” he said.

The suspects, Bharat Kumar (20) of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Mohit Singh (27) of Faridabad, and Puneet Singh (24) of Farukhnagar in Gurugram, were wanted by the police for the last eight months.

Sangwan said they were experts in helping criminals escape the police custody and were fond of watching Hollywood movies. They had allegedly learnt many tricks from watching such movies. They were taken on a six-day police custody to get more information on the gang and details of other members who are spread across different areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“They had close connections with other criminals lodged in different jails and were regularly in touch with them. They were looking for contract killing too as they were short of funds and had informed their counterparts regarding their new plan,” said Sangwan.

The police allegedly recovered five pistols, four countrymade pistols, 36 live cartridges, two mobile phones and one Wi-Fi dongle from their possession.

Sangwan said they used to buy weapons from a dealer in Uttar Pradesh and used to pay 10,000 for a countrymade pistol and over 1 lakh for foreign-made second-hand pistols. They also snatched weapons from other criminals.

