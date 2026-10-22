Three killed in separate road crashes on Dwarka Expressway, GCR

Three men were killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram on Tuesday and Wednesday, two on the Dwarka Expressway and one on Golf Course Road, police said.

An 18-wheel dumper truck carrying 15 tonnes of gravel overturned at the cloverleaf intersection of the Dwarka Expressway early Wednesday, crushing its driver, Dinesh Kumar, 40, to death. Kumar hailed from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer said Kumar was travelling towards Delhi when the accident took place. “It was unclear whether uneven weight distribution or an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle caused the accident,” he said.

Traffic on the main carriageway was unaffected as the gravel spilled along the roadside, the officer said. Investigators said the truck was removed using a crane, but the gravel remained at the site.

In the second accident, Akash Singh, 23, an accountant, died after a speeding Thar hit his scooter inside an underpass near DLF Cyber City on Golf Course Road on Tuesday, police said.

The impact caused Singh to lose balance and crash into a goods vehicle ahead of him. Police said the woman driving the Thar fled the scene.

The crash took place at 11.30am while Singh was travelling from his home in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar to his office at Gold Souk Mall in Sector 43. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43, where he died during treatment at 2.49pm.

On a complaint by his younger brother, Vikas Singh, an FIR was registered against the woman driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday night.

In the third accident, Shiv Lal, 41, a gardener who lived in rented accommodation in Bajghera, died after a speeding Delhi-registered car hit his bicycle on the surface road of the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 114 at 7.15am on Tuesday, police said.

Lal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The car driver fled the scene, police said.

Lal hailed from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. On a complaint by his brother-in-law, Ram Bahore, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS at Bajghera police station on Tuesday.

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