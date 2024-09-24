Time to break free from BJP rule, says Hooda at rally for Vardhan Yadav in Badshahpur

In a display of unity and support for the Congress, a large gathering took place in Jharsa village on Monday evening to back Vardhan Yadav, the Congress candidate for the Badshahpur assembly constituency. The “Ashirwad Sabha” witnessed key party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Lok Sabha candidate Raj Babbar. Bhoopinder Singh Hooda and Vardhan Yadav in Jharsa village on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During the rally, Hooda was presented with a symbolic mace by the villagers, while Yadav was adorned with a crown and received a donation of ₹5.51 lakh from the youth of 36 communities. Hooda criticised the BJP government for its alleged failures, accusing it of corruption, neglect, and mismanagement, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and public welfare.

“The time has come to break free from this government. They have made big promises but delivered nothing. Just two drops of rain are enough to choke Gurugram in traffic jams. They’ve awarded contracts but haven’t completed any work,” said Hooda. He also accused the BJP of widespread corruption, pointing to the mismanagement of public portals such as the “Parivar Pehchan Patra” and property identification systems, which he said were riddled with errors and added to the public’s hardships.

“The BJP government has acknowledged that 90% of the property IDs are incorrect. They have admitted their mistakes but have done nothing to fix them. This government has done more to inconvenience the public than to serve them,” he said.

Hooda urged the people to elect Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur and Mohit Grover from Gurugram, promising that their victory would pave the way for a strong Congress government that would deliver on its promises and bring genuine development to the region.

Haryana Congress president Udaybhan also addressed the rally, declaring that the Congress was on the rise, fuelled by a strong wave of public support across the state. He pointed to the BJP’s alleged failures, particularly in handling the farmers’ protests, crime, and the state’s economic decline. “Congress is coming, and BJP is going. This is the time to join hands and bring change. The people of Haryana are looking to you for leadership, and now it’s up to you to make the right decision,” Udaybhan said.

Former actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar highlighted the significance of Badshahpur as the largest electoral constituency in Haryana. He called on voters to deliver a decisive win for Yadav, saying, “This election is not just about electing a candidate, it is about securing the future of Haryana.”

Taking the stage, Vardhan Yadav expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the party and the people. He said that his candidacy represents a rare opportunity for change. “This election is not mine, it is yours. It is about the people of Badshahpur rising together for progress,” he said, urging the crowd to turn out in large numbers on election day.