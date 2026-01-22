Town planners to inspect Gurugram roads weekly, report deficiencies

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has directed its town planning wing to conduct weekly inspections of city roads and report deficiencies in at least two roads every week, along with suggestions to improve safety and traffic movement. (Representative image) Area-wise duties have been assigned to senior officials, with findings to be reviewed by the GMDA CEO or additional CEO. (HT Archive)

As per directions issued by GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena, senior officials will physically inspect roads and submit recommendations related to “improvement of intersections, green belts, slip roads, removal of encroachments and unauthorised cuts, installation of signage, and maintenance of central verges, service roads, footpaths and cycle tracks.”

A senior GMDA official said the CEO has assigned area-wise duties to three planners. Dharmbir Khatri, senior town planner, GMDA, will inspect roads from Sector 1 to Sector 57. Vedprakash Sehrawat, senior town planner, GMDA, will cover Sector 58 to Sector 80, while Prerna Sihag, district town planner, will inspect main roads from Sector 81 to Sector 115.

The officers must examine two roads weekly and present findings before the CEO or additional CEO, detailing shortcomings and possible improvements. If a road is under annual maintenance or within the defect liability period, contractors will be directed to carry out repairs. “They are also directed to make suggestions to ensure free flow of traffic and flag any other issues observed during the course of inspection,” stated a GMDA order.

Inspections will verify installation of road safety equipment, check for illegal cuts, unauthorised constructions or encroachments, assess stormwater drains, and examine greenery and dividers.

“The objective of this exercise is to take inputs from town planners regarding maintenance and improvement of road infrastructure to reduce congestion, improve traffic safety and ensure better city roads,” said a senior GMDA official.

The move follows sustained criticism over poor road conditions in Gurugram, including potholes, damaged stretches, and monsoon waterlogging. Delays by contractors in repairs have been flagged as a major shortcoming. The newly appointed GMDA CEO has reiterated that improving city roads and easing congestion will be a top priority.