Traffic congestion likely due to restrictions, farmers’ protests

Several routes in the district are likely to witness traffic congestion on Tuesday due to the farmer’s tractor rally and restrictions put in place by the police.

The Haryana police have allowed farmers to move on selective routes — between National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Manesar and Shahjahanpur on the Haryana/Rajasthan border along National Highway-48 and from Panchgaon Chowk on NH-48 till the Dhansa border in Delhi along the Kundi-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

A small group of farmers within Gurugram had also sought for permission to travel on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway till Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on their tractors. However, the Gurugram police denied them permission to travel on the national highway, but allowed them to hold a peaceful march within the city’s boundaries on other internal roads.

“A small faction of Gurugram farmers was directed to stay away from the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway completely and hold their march on any internal road within the city. It is likely that they will be travelling along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, towards the Kapashera border. However, their numbers are few, and it would only result in minor congestion. Regardless, all officials have been deployed at all key points,” said Astha Modi, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), Gurugram police.

The group comprises fewer than 250 farmers and 50 tractors, according to police officials.

DK Bhardwaj, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram police, said that residents heading from Gurugram towards Jaipur can use Sohna Road and drive towards Alwar to reach their destination and use the same route from the opposite direction, thereby avoiding travel on both these routes.

“On one route, tractors have been permitted to travel from Shahjahanpur till the NSG campus in Manesar, from where they will have to take a mandatory U-turn. On the other route, farmers can travel from Shahjahanpur towards Panchgaon Chowk, and then on the KMP Expressway, to Farrukhnagar and Badli. Residents should avoid travelling on these stretches unless necessary,” said.

The movement of tractors and farmers on the two designated routes are also expected to result in congestion spilling over to the arterial stretches in Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, and in areas located along the Dwarka Expressway.

Bhardwaj said that congestion due to the farmers’ protest is expected between 11am and 7pm.

“Permission for travelling along the designated stretches has been provided only after the culmination of Republic Day ceremony. We are expecting the farmers to return to their areas by the evening. Until then, traffic congestion will persist. We have deployed traffic police officials on all relevant routes to assist and direct residents towards alternate routes, if needed,” said Bhardwaj.