Traffic police to install early-morning checkpoints to curb reckless motorists in Gurugram

The traffic police’s mega campaign against over-speeding this year will now double down on bikers who race on expressways, officials said on Thursday. As part of the ongoing exercise, special checkpoints are currently being deployed at key locations on Golf Course road, Dwarka expressway, Jaipur-Delhi-Gurugram expressway (NH48), and Mumbai expressway near Sohna, said officials privy to the matter. According to official data, 57,666 challans worth ₹ 11.53 crore have been issued against violators for over-speeding.

Dr Rajesh Mohan, DCP Traffic, said dedicated early-morning checkpoints are being set up to punish reckless drivers and to strictly enforce road safety norms. “A special drive against speeding is in effect and punitive action will be taken against those who take part in weekend races,” Mohan added.

In several such instances, 47 challans (tickets) have been issued against over-speeding motorists and drivers on expressways over the last two weekends, with penalties amounting to ₹94,000. “Roads are made for safe traveling and not for performing stunts. High-speed riders who create a dangerous environment on roads will not be tolerated. Strict action is being taken against such violations to ensure public safety,” Mohan said.

According to official data, 57,666 challans worth ₹11.53 crore have been issued against violators for over-speeding by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras between January 01 and August 31, a 336% increase from last year. In 2024, a total of 17,122 challans were issued for over-speeding, with penalties amounting to approximately ₹3.42 crores as opposed to 3,226 ( ₹64.52 lakh) in 2022.

Traffic officials said early morning checkpoints are set up on Saturdays and Sundays around 5.00am and remain effective until regular commuter activity begins. “Fully prepared teams of four to five officials equipped with breath analyzers, speed guns, and handheld e-challan devices, along with patrolling vehicles, are deputed on the ground. Heavy barricading is placed in a zig-zag pattern to slow vehicles,” a senior official said.

“To keep high-speed racers second-guessing, we keep changing the location of checkpoints every weekend,” the senior official added. At least 20 lives were lost and several were left critically injured in 42 accidents reported on the NH48 between July and August. Over speeding ranks second among frequent traffic violations in official data.