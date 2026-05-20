Transformer, feeder faults trigger long outages across Gurugram

Hours-long power outages triggered by local faults in feeders and transformers disrupted electricity supply across several parts of Gurugram on Tuesday, leaving residents struggling amid scorching heat and water shortages. Officials blamed excess load, damaged cable boxes and maintenance work for disruptions affecting Old Gurugram and nearby localities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The worst-hit areas included Emaar Palm Gardens in Sector-83 and Om Nagar in Sector-11, where outages continued for three to 12 hours, officials and residents said. Most disruptions were reported from Old Gurugram, where electricity cuts also affected water supply. Officials said outages were also reported from Sector-8, New Palam Vihar Phase II, DLF Phases I, II and III, and Farrukhnagar.

Ashish Tiwari, a resident of Sector-11, said the outage began around 1am and continued till at least 3pm. “Even till 3pm, the supply could not be restored. There’s no water left for use in the tanks amid this extreme heat condition. Women, elderly people and children are suffering the worst,” he said, adding that the condition remained unchanged despite multiple complaints.

Manish Sharma, another resident, said the prolonged outage forced families to alter their routine. “We remained awake the whole night. There was no water left. Several residents even had to skip on Tuesday,” he said, adding that he could not send his two children to school.

An official of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited said a fault developed in a high-power transformer supplying electricity to the area, resulting in the outage.

“It may fall out of extreme heat conditions clubbed with excess load. Teams were working to fix it as soon as possible to restore the supply,” the official said.

Om Prakash, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Sector 8, said their locality also witnessed a four- to five-hour outage beginning at 9am.

“I filed a complaint on the DHBVN customer helpline over the outage soon after it started, but no response was received,” he said.

Dinesh Yadav, a resident of New Palam Vihar Phase II, said power supply was disrupted from 6am and restored at 9.48am, after which residents faced low voltage issues for several hours.

A DHBVN officialsaid a feeder cable box was damaged in the area and took nearly four hours to repair. Officials said outages in parts of DLF Phase-I, II and III occurred due to local faults and tree-pruning work to prevent damage during storms or rain. In Farrukhnagar, supply remained suspended from 10am to 1pm for scheduled maintenance work involving the shifting of electric poles and transformers.