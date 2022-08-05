Two arrested for killing cab driver

Police arrested two men from Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and strangling a cab driver in Faridabad’s Pali on July 15, said officials on Thursday. An aide of the two arrested suspects, who was involved in the crime, is still on the run, said police.

They had also poured chilli powder in the eyes of the victim -- Amresh Pal (24), who was a resident of Dharam Colony in Sector 22 -- to force him to share his UPI code for transferring money from his bank account, police said, adding that the suspects on July 15 booked Pal’s cab online for travelling from Palam Vihar to Faridabad, and killed him soon after the cab ride started.

They dumped Pal’s body at a forest area in Pali, which was recovered by police on July 18. Police launched a hunt and nabbed the suspects -- Nagender Singh (30) and Brijender Singh (29), residents of Palam Vihar -- who confessed to the crime.