Two arrested for killing cab driver
Police arrested two men from Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and strangling a cab driver in Faridabad’s Pali on July 15, said officials on Thursday. An aide of the two arrested suspects, who was involved in the crime, is still on the run, said police.
They had also poured chilli powder in the eyes of the victim -- Amresh Pal (24), who was a resident of Dharam Colony in Sector 22 -- to force him to share his UPI code for transferring money from his bank account, police said, adding that the suspects on July 15 booked Pal’s cab online for travelling from Palam Vihar to Faridabad, and killed him soon after the cab ride started.
They dumped Pal’s body at a forest area in Pali, which was recovered by police on July 18. Police launched a hunt and nabbed the suspects -- Nagender Singh (30) and Brijender Singh (29), residents of Palam Vihar -- who confessed to the crime.
Man assaults health workers for administering anti-measles vaccine to his kids
Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly “abusing and assaulting several health workers” for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to his two daughters, who were brought to the immunisation centre in Tauru by their mother, said officials on Thursday. Police said the man, who works as a driver, reached the vaccine centre, and first abused his wife for getting their daughters the vaccine, without his permission.
In 6 months, expect a smarter, more effective parking system in Chandigarh
Swift parking through FASTag, parking guidance system, license plate recognition and incentives for shopkeepers using designated spaces are in the offing, as the Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to revamp its parking management system. Before the tenure of the current parking contracts ends in January 2023, MC is planning to float fresh tenders by September/October to bring in advancements in the parking system as the next contracts come into effect next year.
Haryana govt architect caught for graft sent to judicial custody
Denying police remand, a local court on Thursday sent an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Disha Gupta, arrested by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh, to judicial custody. The three men, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Naresh Kumar, hailing from Hansi, Haryana, who were arrested for giving the bribe were also sent to judicial custody. The detailed order is awaited.
Man beaten to death in Dera Bassi
A resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, died after being assaulted by a man during an argument over his daughter's matrimonial dispute on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh. The accused, an employee of the Zirakpur municipal council, Balkar Singh, was arrested on Thursday. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mangal's daughter had married again after separating from her first husband due to some dispute.
3 years after audit, GMADA chief seeks report on ₹8.7 crore excess payment to Aerocity developer
Over three years after an audit discovered that excess payment of ₹8.76 crore was made to the agency developing Aerocity, the chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has finally swung into action and sought a detailed report from the engineering department. GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011. “Action will be initiated after receiving the report,” he said.
