Two Faridabad teachers booked for assaulting 15-year-old

Two government school teachers were booked in Faridabad for severely assaulting a 15-year-old student, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The police received a complaint from the student’s father on December 24. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at a school function on December 22 when someone flung a flower at one of the teachers, they said. The teacher became angry, spotted the 15-year-old student picking up a flower lying nearby, and thinking he had thrown the flower, began to kick him in the chest and stomach, said investigators. A second teacher soon joined the first, and both assaulted the student for at least five minutes, they added.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms. The incident occurred at the Huda Conventional Hall in Faridabad’s Sector 12, where several schools had organised an event last Friday.

The police received a complaint from the student’s father on December 24. The complaint said that the two teachers had severely kicked his son in the stomach and chest and that there were injury marks all over his body. The complaint added that the assault occurred in front of other students.

Based on the complaint, a first information report was registered against the two teachers at Faridabad Central police station on Monday under sections 74 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said Sube Singh, spokesperson for the Faridabad police. No arrests have been made yet.

The student, who studies in Class 9, was taken to the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) for counselling. “The student is in trauma and requires a few counselling sessions. He was humiliated because he was assaulted and abused in front of hundreds of students, and no one came to his defence. There are several bruises and blue injury marks on his hands, chest, and stomach,” said Shripal Karhana, district CWC chairman.

According to a teacher, who asked not to be named, the student had thrown flowers at a group of dancing girl students. The teachers took disciplinary action against the student and hit him as punishment, the teacher said.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, prohibits “physical punishment” and “mental harassment” under Section 17(1) and makes it a punishable offence under Section 17(2). Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act prescribes punishment for cruelty to children.