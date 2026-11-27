Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Two held with 371kg marijuana worth ₹70 lakh in Gurugram
The suspects allegedly transported marijuana from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Rajasthan on several occasions, police said.
The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested two suspected interstate drug smugglers and seized 371.68kg of marijuana worth at least ₹70 lakh from a truck near Sancholi village on the Sohna-Ballabgarh road on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.
The suspects were identified as Sajjan Singh, 32, and Ram Singh, 29, both residents of Rajasthan’s Churu district.
STF officials said the consignment, packed in 19 plastic bags, was allegedly being transported from Chhattisgarh to Churu via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
A senior STF official said the team received a tip-off around 6pm on Wednesday that a truck carrying marijuana would pass through Sohna on its way to Rajasthan.
“A checkpoint was set up on the Sohna-Ballabgarh road. The team spotted a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number and searched it in the presence of a gazetted officer,” he said.
Police recovered 19 plastic bags containing marijuana from the truck’s rear compartment.
Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects had allegedly transported marijuana from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Rajasthan on several occasions. Sajjan was paid ₹1-1.5 lakh for each successful trip, police said.
Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, said the suspects were produced before a court on Thursday evening and remanded in police custody for 10 days.
“Raids will be conducted at locations disclosed by the two suspects to arrest their associates,” he said.
An FIR was registered against the two suspects and other unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Sohna police station on Thursday.
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