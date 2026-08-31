Two injured as balconies on three floors collapse in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok-3

A homeowner and a contractor were injured after portions of balconies on three different floors of a building collapsed sequentially in Sushant Lok Phase-3 on Sunday, fire department officials said. Residents said several ageing buildings in the colony appear structurally unsafe and called for a comprehensive survey by authorities. (HT)

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12.45pm when the two were inspecting the second-floor balcony, which had developed cracks. During the inspection, a portion of the second-floor balcony collapsed, followed by portions of the first-floor and ground-floor balconies, trapping the duo under the debris.

The homeowner, Kanhaiya Lal Yadav, was seriously injured, while contractor Pawan also sustained injuries.

“Emergency vehicles were deployed as soon as we received information about the incident. The two injured persons had already been rescued by neighbours and taken to a nearby hospital,” said an official.

Pawan Yadav, resident welfare association (RWA) president of Sushant Lok (phases-2 and 3), said the collapse of the second-floor balcony triggered a domino effect.

“As the two checked the structure, a portion of the second-floor balcony suddenly collapsed, triggering a domino effect that brought down portions of the first-floor and ground-floor balconies. The duo was caught in the debris. They were rescued by neighbours, who called an ambulance and took them to Artemis Hospital,” said Pawan Yadav.

“This is a serious structural accident where the chhajja (projected balcony/sunshade) reportedly collapsed, leaving two people severely injured,” said Pawan Yadav.