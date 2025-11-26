Two men assault journalists for recording in Gurugram’s Sector 49 bar; held

Two suspects were arrested from Sector 50 on Monday for allegedly assaulting two journalists and damaging their car after they reached a Sector 49 bar to record an early morning party that continued past permissible hours, Gurugram police said on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Sukhvinder Singh, 33, of Mandola in Charkhi Dadri, and Gaurav Taneja, 35, of Rohtak, both currently residing in an apartment in Sector 72. The arrested two suspects in police custody.

Police said Singh is one of the two accused in the 2022 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case and is facing trial before a CBI court in Goa while out on bail. Taneja is also an accused in an assault case in Rohtak. The incident took place between 7.30am and 7.45am on Saturday when the journalists, who run a city-based YouTube news channel, arrived at the bar after receiving information that guests were partying with loud music until early morning despite the midnight limit for such activities.

According to police, the victims began recording the ongoing party when Singh and Taneja, who were among the guests, got irked and allegedly assaulted them with the help of two bouncers and the club manager. They also snatched their belongings, including their microphone, smashed the windows of their car by throwing stones and threatened to shoot them. Investigators said liquor was being served to guests well into the morning, in violation of permitted hours.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said manager Sonu Kumar and two bouncers, Anand Kumar and Lalit, had been arrested the same day. “Singh and Taneja fled that time following which they were traced and finally arrested on Monday. There was video footage of the incident from which it was evident that the suspects were irked after getting exposed,” he said.

Based on the victims’ complaint, an FIR for assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and common intention was registered at Sector 50 police station on Saturday.

Police have written to the Haryana excise department for necessary action against the establishment for violating the excise policy rules.