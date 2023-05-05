Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two more held in Sohna farmhouse murder case

Two more held in Sohna farmhouse murder case

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Police said overall three suspects have been arrested till now, including prime suspect Ajay alias Ajju, who was nabbed on April 28

Two more suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 28-year-old man in front of a farmhouse on Sohna-Palwal Road on April 12, Gurugram police said on Friday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects have been identified as Pawan and Pankaj. (Photo for representation)
The deceased Gyanender alias Bholu was allegedly beaten to death by at least 15 suspects who had reached the spot in SUVs. Bholu and his cousin Lalit had reached the farmhouse from their village in Asawatan in Palwal to spend some leisure time and the suspect had followed them to take revenge over a personal enmity. The suspects had also recorded a video of the entire incident and had circulated it on social media to intimidate the deceased’s associates in Palwal, Gurugram police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects have been identified as Pawan and Pankaj.

“Pawan had recorded the video of the entire incident. We have also recovered the phone used for making the video from his possession,” ACP Sangwan said.

The ACP said overall three suspects have been arrested till now, including prime suspect Ajay alias Ajju, who was nabbed on April 28.

ACP Sangwan said that further investigation is underway in the case and more suspects will be arrested at the earliest.

