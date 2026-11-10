Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Gurugram
In the first incident, Sanju Ghosh, 35, died after a motorcycle on which he was travelling with his brother-in-law crashed into a road divider; a resident of Delhi’s Sarita Vihar died after his motorcycle overturned in DLF Phase 3
Two men were killed and another injured in separate motorcycle crashes in DLF Phase 1 and DLF Phase 3 in Gurugram on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.
In the first incident, Sanju Ghosh, 35, died after a motorcycle on which he was travelling with his brother-in-law crashed into a road divider in DLF Phase 1 around 5.15pm.
Police said neither man was wearing a helmet, and both had allegedly consumed alcohol before the crash. Ghosh suffered fatal head injuries, while his brother-in-law was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
“The motorcycle was being driven at a high speed. Ghosh suffered fatal head injuries when he hit the divider,” a police officer said.
Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said investigators examined CCTV footage from the area. Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which provides for an inquiry into an unnatural death, have been initiated.
In a separate incident around 7pm, Gaurav, 23, a resident of Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, died after his motorcycle overturned in DLF Phase 3.
According to police, Gaurav was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn. He died on the spot.
Police said no FIR had been registered in connection with the second crash, and proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of his death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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