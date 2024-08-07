Two private firms face heat as MCG approaches police

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has requested the police register an FIR against two private agencies responsible for maintaining the sewerage system in Badshahpur, citing negligence, police said. The civic body also alleged that the private firms’ negligence led to severe waterlogging in Tyagiwada and neighbouring localities. MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar stated that repeated attempts by MCG officials to contact the contractors for necessary equipment went unanswered (HT Archive)

MCG officials further reported that severe waterlogging in Tyagiwada and its neighbouring localities was caused by blocked sewerage, which led to residents’ protests. The complaint, filed by Sanjeev Kumar, executive engineer-4 of MCG, alleges that the contracted agencies failed to perform their duties, despite being paid, resulting in significant water accumulation and subsequent resident protests.

Senior authorities had to intervene on-site to address the situation. It was revealed that the agencies responsible for the periodic cleaning of the sewers and the one maintaining the sewerage motor (pump) should have paid more attention to their responsibilities.

MCG officials said that both private contractors were given the contract last year and did not clean nor clear the affected areas, leading to debris accumulation, which was found inside the blocked drains.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar stated that repeated attempts by MCG officials to contact the contractors for necessary equipment went unanswered. “Residents reported numerous accidents and severe inconveniences caused by the contractors’ negligence, which also damaged the reputation of the MCG,” Bangar said.

The complaint to the police requested action against the contractors for creating a public nuisance, causing accidents, and harming the corporation’s image, officials said. MCG assistant engineer Ashish Hooda and junior engineer Arif Khan managed to resolve the issue by arranging alternative equipment and overseeing water drainage on-site.

Residents of Tyagiwada expressed relief after the swift action by MCG officials. “We were facing a lot of trouble due to the negligence of these contractors. Accidents were becoming frequent, and the waterlogging was unbearable. We are thankful to the MCG for resolving the issue,” said a local resident.

MCG officials emphasised the importance of accountability and promised to closely monitor contractor performance. “We will not tolerate negligence that affects the lives of our citizens and damages the corporation’s reputation. Strict action will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur,” said Bangar.

The complaint is now with the police commissioner, and an investigation is expected to follow. The MCG hopes this action will deter other contractors and ensure better compliance with their responsibilities in the future.