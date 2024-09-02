Utilities to be shifted soon on Gurugram Hero Honda Chowk road project

Gurugram’s civic agencies are likely to begin shifting utilities within the next 15 days on a key stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk where a six-lane road and elevated corridor is planned, officials said on Monday. Traffic near Hero Honda Chowk. (ANI)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other departments shared their budget estimates and plans for shifting sewage lines, water pipelines and other utilities with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an inter-departmental meeting held at the GMDA office on Monday, said Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

“The road project between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is crucial as it is one of the city’s busiest stretches. The meeting was held to expedite the shifting of utilities and GMDA submitted the estimates and plans for shifting them. Other departments such as HVPNL and HSVP are likely to do the same in the next week. We expect the work of shifting the utilities to begin in the next 15 days. This work will be carried out by NHAI but the local agencies have to share the location, design and budget estimates on priority,” said A Srinivas, GMDA chief executive officer.

Other utilities that need to be shifted are a petrol pump, a CNG station, a 66 KV substation, and high tension power lines. A senior GMDA official, who was present in the meeting, said that directions have been issued to all the agencies to mark the services on the layout plan at the earliest so that they can be shifted on priority.

“All the agencies and departments concerned have been asked to identify and mark the services and utilities that need to be shifted on this stretch on the layout plan. These agencies will work in tandem and on priority with NHAI to get these shifted,” said the GMDA official.

The project to expand the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj chowk, which is 3.2km long, was conceived in 2021 but construction could not begin due to encroachments and non-availability of land. Last year, the highways authority descoped the road project due to non-availability of land, and the state government’s proposal to build a Metro line on this stretch delayed the project further as the designs for the Metro are still in planning stage.

After the descoping, NHAI agreed to construct the six-lane corridor which will include a flyover on this stretch at a cost of ₹138 crore. On July 3 this year, Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI, confirmed that NHAI will build a six lane road and elevated structure between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is one of the busiest stretches in the city with traffic from national highways and expressways converging there. Frequent traffic jams and congestion during the peak hours has led to demands that this road should be expanded or a flyover be constructed.