Violations in construction, case filed against builder, plot owners

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday complained against the owners of five plots in Palam Vihar, an architect and a builder for constructing multiple apartments in violation of building plan and rules, following which a case was registered by the police. Earlier on Wednesday, officials said that they had sealed eight units built on these plots and one under-construction property located in Palam Vihar.

Four of the finished properties sealed by the department are located in C2 block of Palam Vihar and Occupation Certificates had already been issued to the property owners. “We have got a case registered against the owners of the plots, the architect and the contractor involved in construction of these properties in complete violation of rules. All sanctions granted to these properties, like the building plan and occupation certificate, have been revoked,” said R S Bhath, district town planner .

A case was registered against the violators under section 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, said DTCP officials.

DTCP officials said that they had received a complaint regarding construction of multiple flats on a single floor at a number of plots in Palam Vihar and an inspection was conducted on the directions of DTCP director Makrand Pandurang. Following the inspection by a team led by Bhath, who leads the enforcement department, eight residential units in four plots and an under-construction property in which violations were found were sealed.

As per DTCP rules, development, sale and registration of more than one flat per floor is illegal.