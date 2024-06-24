Waste mismanagement remains an issue in Gurugram

Despite Haryana declaring a municipal solid waste exigency on June 11 in Gurugram, the waste management situation in the city continues to deteriorate. A tractor illegally dumps C&D waste on an empty plot in Sector 52A in Gurugram on June 22. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad, who also serves as the chairman of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority (SDMA), had launched the solid waste environment exigency programme (Sweep) to address critical waste management issues in Gurugram.

The emergency status led to the formation of a high-level committee, with the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner, MCG commissioner, chief engineer of Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA), senior environmental engineer of the Haryana state pollution control board, and the deputy commissioner of Police (HQ), but the problem could not be resolved.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City RWA, said, “We have been putting up photos and locations of garbage dumps and C&D dumps since the helpline was launched, but there has been no action. We also put our grievance on the CM window which was acted upon by burning the waste. No one has come for sanitation or sweeping in months.”

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, a citizens’ initiative, said, “We need a mechanism for managing service quality which means fixing accountability, manpower, equipment, and disposal areas. The tendering process is an absolute failure. This is a full-blown change and project management exercise and needs a professional approach. RWA members can be engaged in ensuring a higher level of execution.”

Another key member of MMG, Ashwani Duggal, said private operators are more effective as compared to MCG staff. “Constant changes and transitions also take time. Inadequate manning and deployment of resources for sanitation is a huge issue. Zone 3, for instance, has only two tractor-trolleys and one JCB. Door-to-door collection is another challenge; it works with competitive private vendors. Disposal of waste has to be properly fixed,” he said.

MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said they have launched a cleanliness drive across the city and teams have been formed to reinstate and improve the door-to-door waste collection system.

MCG commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Bangar said that the door-to-door garbage collection system has been launched in all wards of the municipal area. “Under Sweep, efforts are underway on a war footing to keep the municipal area clean. Employees are collecting garbage from homes using tractor trolleys, tippers, and rickshaw carts. This system not only ensures garbage collection directly from homes but also eliminates garbage vulnerable points, keeping streets, alleys, vacant plots, and other public places clean. Additionally, secondary collection points are being cleared rapidly, with waste being transported to the Bandhwari Waste Management Plant,” he said.

Officials said that residents can contact zone 1 officials at 8826003518, zone two at 8826003517, zone three at 8826005275, and zone four at 8826005285. The MCG commissioner said residents can contact the WhatsApp helpline number 7290097521 for any complaints or suggestions regarding general cleanliness or garbage issues, 7290076135 for horticulture waste, and 7290088127 for C&D waste.