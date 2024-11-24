Menu Explore
Waste to be picked up twice a day in Ggm: Divisional commissioner

ByLeena Dhankhar
Nov 25, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Each ward will be provided with additional team of 25 workers within 3 days for better cleaning of streets, said the divisional commissioner

The district divisional commissioner RC Bidhan has directed municipal officials to ensure that garbage is collected from ward collection points, particularly trolleys, twice a day to improve the sanitation situation across Gurugram.

The divisional commissioner RC Bidhan with senior municipal officials on Saturday at a meeting at Mini Secretariat.
The divisional commissioner RC Bidhan with senior municipal officials on Saturday at a meeting at Mini Secretariat. (HT Photo)

During a meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Saturday, Bidhan said that garbage from vulnerable points must be cleared before 8am and issued instructions to ward in-charges to regularly inspect and have adequate manpower to improve cleanliness.

The divisional commissioner further instructed the officials to visit their areas daily to inspect deployment of personnel. “Every garbage trolley should be emptied twice a day, and secondary collection points must also be cleared regularly,” he added.

Bidhan warned that any lapses in cleanliness standards would result in strict action. “It must be such that no dirt or garbage is found during surprise inspections,” he said.

To reinforce accountability, he ordered the deduction of seven days salary from senior sanitation inspector of Zone-1, and one day’s salary from senior sanitation inspector of Zone-3, after receiving complaints about their areas.

To further enhance the cleanliness drive, Bidhan directed municipal officials to provide each ward in-charge with an additional team of 25 workers to ensure total cleaning of streets, alleys, green belts and secondary points within three days. He pointed out that no waste — whether household, industrial, medical or construction debris—should be visible anywhere.

The meeting also focussed on tackling illegal dumping of waste and debris. A joint task force comprising officials from the Municipal Corporation, Regional Transport Authority and the police has been formed to intensify action against violators.

Meanwhile, officials aware of the development warned that vehicles involved in such illegal dumping will be seized.

