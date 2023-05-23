Gurugram woman booked for trying to extort 10L from rape suspect

A woman was booked for allegedly attempting to extort ₹10 lakh from a man against whom she had submitted a rape complaint at Sector 40 police station, Gurugram police said on Sunday. The suspect alleged that the woman told him at the station that she would withdraw the complaint if he paid her ₹ 10 lakh. (Representational image)

Police said the suspect had met the woman through a mutual friend at a hotel in South City 1 on April 13.

Investigators said the common friend left after which the duo stayed in a room for several hours. Police said that the victim approached the Sector 40 police station the next day and submitted a complaint alleging that the suspect had raped her in the hotel room.

Police said the suspect also reached the station soon after he got to know that the woman had contacted police alleging that he had raped her.

Investigators said that the suspect, on the other hand, alleged that the woman told him at the station that she would withdraw the complaint if he paid her ₹10 lakh.

A senior police officer said that the man approached the investigators at the station and briefed them about the situation.

“One of the police officers gave the suspect his mobile phone so that he could record his conversation with the woman,” he said.

“It soon became clear that the woman was actually demanding ₹10 lakh from him to withdraw her written complaint,” he said, adding the man immediately submitted a written complaint against the woman.

After a preliminary inquiry, an FIR was registered against the woman under Section 389 (committing extortion by putting person in fear of accusation of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Saturday, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation was going on and necessary action will be taken based on concrete evidence.