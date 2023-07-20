Gurugram: A 35-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a moving Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) bus on Old Delhi-Gurugram Road in Sector 14, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Woman dies after falling from GMCBL bus in Sec 14

As per police, the incident took place at about 7pm on July 16, when the deceased, Savita Jena, was on her way to her younger sister’s residence at Rajeev Nagar in Sector12. The woman had boarded the bus from Sector18, where she worked in a private firm.

Investigators said Jena was at the front door as she was about to get down from the bus as it was about to reach her destination.

Jyoti Dayal, the deceased person’s younger sister, alleged that the driver accelerated the bus all of sudden just when she was about to alight. “She slipped and fell on the road, causing severe injuries in her head,” she alleged.

Police said the driver, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, immediately halted the bus and stopped an autorickshaw in which he and the conductor pulled the injured woman and rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A.

As per police, Dayal became worried when Jena did not reach her place.

A senior police officer said that Dayal called on Jena’s phone when someone received the call to inform her that her sister was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“Jena had sustained severe head injuries and doctors referred her to a higher centre after which she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died in the course of treatment on Wednesday morning,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a senior GMCBL official said that the crew had alerted the administration, while admitting the injured woman to the hospital.

“They left the bus filled with passengers on the roadside and requested them to wait. We sent another bus to the spot in which the stranded passengers were transferred and dropped at their respective destinations,” he said, adding that they will extend all necessary help to the police in their investigation.

“We have CCTV footage of the incident in which the woman could be seen falling down, while the bus was yet to stop,” the GMCBL official added.

On Dayal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector14 police station on Wednesday evening, said police.

Incidentally, this is the second such accident within the last five weeks on route number 215B, which is one of the busiest GMCBL routes.

Another woman was critically injured after allegedly getting pushed out of the rear door of a crowded GMCBL bus at Atul Kataria Chowk on June 14.

The woman had clung to a handlebar, but her legs had come beneath the rear wheels, causing multiple fractures. The crew did not come to the woman’s rescue and her husband stopped an autorickshaw to rush her to the government hospital in Sector 10A.

