Woman on BMW bike killed in crash near Gurugram

A 28-year-old woman was killed after the BMW motorcycle she was riding collided with an oncoming car at a hairpin bend on Leopard Trail Road near Gurugram on Sunday morning, police said on Monday, adding that the victim was with a riding group at the time of the accident. The model of bike weighs roughly between 164kg and 181 kg, according to the manufacturer. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Shomita Singh, station house officer (Badshahpur police station) Mahender Singh said, adding that the accident took place between 9am and 9.30am when the riding group was nearing their destination. “The Hyundai Verna car was coming downhill while Singh was riding upwards. At the bend, she ended up crashing into it, damaging its front bumper and driver-side door. Both the vehicles were seized from the spot,” he said.

The SHO said the car driver involved in the accident who fled from the scene has been identified and “will be arrested soon”. Police are also investigating possible negligence on the part of the motorcycle training academy.

“The woman was participating in a training ride organised by a Noida-based women-focused motorcycle training academy. We are looking into the role of the academy as part of the probe,” the SHO said.

Other riders in the group, who were following behind, noticed a crowd gathered at the site and realised Singh had met with an accident. Their instructor arranged for an ambulance to rush her to a private hospital. However, the remote location — nearly 20km from the crash site — meant significant delays. By the time Singh reached the hospital, her condition had worsened, and she was referred to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The SHO added, “Even after wearing a helmet and biking gear, Singh sustained a brain injury resulting in an internal haemorrhage that caused her death.”

According to investigators, Singh was a resident of Veer Nagar in Lucknow and employed with Capgemini in Noida. She was participating in a motorcycle training ride along with 12 to 14 other women and a male instructor, police said. The ride was organised by a women-focused motorcycle training academy named “Lets Ryde,” based in Sector 135, Noida, from the group had started at about 5am on Sunday, they added.

Her family was unaware of the ride. Her brother-in-law Amit Mishra said the family received a call at 10.20am on Sunday informing them of the accident. “We managed to reach the civil hospital by 7pm to know that she was brought dead and her body was also sent to the mortuary,” he said. Mishra further alleged negligence by the training academy for allegedly giving her a bike that he claimed was “too heavy for her”. To be sure, the model of the bike weighs roughly between 164kg and 181 kg, according to the manufacturer.

An FIR has been filed at the Badshahpur police station based on a complaint from Singh’s father, Mahendra Pal Singh, under BNS sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way). The complaint also names the motorcycle academy and its owner, seeking legal action for their alleged negligence.

A official of the training academy said Singh was riding the motorcycle alone with safety gears and had reached Gurugram safely with other in the group. ”It was unfortunate that such an accident took place in which a precious life was lost. However, we can’t be blamed for it. She had joined the academy a month back and was training to ride motorcycles. We will be fully cooperating with the police in case they approach us for investigation,” he said.

Mishra said Singh had joined the training academy 40 days ago without informing her family. “We had our last interaction with her on Saturday night, but none of us knew that she was going on a ride,” he said, adding that Singh’s father had just gifted her a car six months ago for safe commuting.