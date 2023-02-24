Work on 3 new Metro links in Gurugram from this year: Khattar

The construction of Metro rail’s Yellow Line from Huda City Centre to Old Gurugram may begin in the 2023-24 fiscal after approval from the Union cabinet, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in his Budget speech in the state assembly in Chandigarh on Thursday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents the State Budget 2023-24 during the Budget Session of the State Assembly in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI)

Khattar added that work on three more Metro links in Gurugram may also start this fiscal.

“I am happy to state that the long-pending Gurugram Metro project has been approved by the Public Investment Board of the Central government and once the Union cabinet gives the final approval, construction work of the Metro will commence in 2023-24,” the chief minister said.

The proposed Metro extension project will cover a distance of 28.5km from Huda City Centre to Cyber City, via Subash Chowk, Krishna Chowk and Sector 22. The route will have 27 stops, including an interchange station. The cost of the entire Metro project is estimated at ₹6,400 crore.

According to authorities, the Metro extension project has been in limbo for the last five years due to repeated changes to the detailed project report (DPR). Last year, the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation enlisted a design consultant for the elevated project.

According to the detailed project report, the Metro stations proposed on the Huda City Centre-Cyber City route are Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, and Udyog Vihar Phase 4.

The CM, during his budget speech, also said that work on three new Metro links—from Rezang La Chowk to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar, and the extension of Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway—will begin this fiscal.

While Khattar’s announcement was welcomed by developers, city residents took it with a pinch of salt, saying that they have been hearing such announcements for the last several years.

“This announcement has been made with an eye on the next municipal body and state elections only. For the last 10 years, not a single kilometre of the Metro line has been laid in the city. We don’t expect much on this front,” said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar.

Residents also complained on Twitter that the state government had done nothing but make promises on the Metro front and delivered only DPRs so far.

Developers, on the other hand, were more optimistic and said the Metro construction would boost development in the city.

“A Metro system is known to be a key factor in driving the growth of the real estate market. It is likely to have a positive impact on the real estate sector, driving demand and boosting the overall growth and development of the area and the state.” Navdeep Sardana, chairman and managing director, Whiteland Corporation.

Developers also said that allocation of ₹5,408 crore for roads, highways, and railways, along with the proposed construction of the Gurugram Metro and three other Metro links in the region, would prove to be a game-changer for Haryana’s real estate sector.

“These mega infrastructure projects will not only enhance connectivity but also create new opportunities for the state’s economic growth and development. They will also open up new avenues, making Haryana an even more attractive destination for real estate investments,” said Pradeep Agarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global.

In his budget speech, the chief minister also announced the setting up of a multi-modal bus port in Gurugram on the public-private partnership model and a city interchange terminal near the City Centre in Gurugram. He also announced the establishment of two state-of-the-art government veterinary pet clinics in Gurugram and Faridabad to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services to pets.

He also announced the expansion of city bus services in Gurugram, Manesar and Faridabad for better connectivity between these areas. He also said that 26 acres of land needed for a helicopter hub in the city have been made available. The CM also announced setting up of a data centre in Gurugram and Ambala.

