Haj House likely to be named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:58 IST

LUCKNOW The Haj House in Lucknow is likely to be named after ‘Missile Man’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. A proposal in this regard came from Mohsin Raza, minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, during a meeting here on Wednesday.

The minister also proposed a change in the names of Haj houses in other parts of UP, including Varanasi and Ghaziabad.

At present, Lucknow’s Haj House is named after renowned cleric Maulana Ali Miyan. In January 2018, the exterior walls of Haj House were painted saffron.

“Haj Samiti has been directed to prepare the proposal to rename Lucknow’s Haj House after former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. They have also been asked to prepare proposal to change the names of Haj houses in Ghaziabad and Varanasi,” reads the tweet of Mohsin Raza.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:58 IST