Half of Sangli city goes under as water levels rise by nine inches

Discharge from the Almati dam in Karnataka has slowed down, given the flood situation in Belgavi district; the upstream reality is the situation in Maharashtra’s Sangli has worsened.

According to district officials, the water level in Sangli city increased by nine inches, and half of the city now flooded, i.e. water higher than knee level.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “The situation in Sangli got worse on Thursday as water levels increased by nine inches. Chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Karnataka chief minister and requested an increase in the discharge of the Almatti dam in Karnataka, upto five lakh cusecs, which will help allow water from Sangli to flow donstream. The Karnataka government in principal approved release of more water from the dam, but Karnataka is also facing a flood situation. The chief engineer of Almatti dam said that they would increase water discharge slowly, considering all the technicals involved.”

2.05 lakh in Western Maharashtra evacuated

The divisional commissioner said the five districts in the Western Maharashtra facing flood-like situations - Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Pune - a total of 2.05 lakh people have been evacuated by the administration as of Thursday afternoon.

This number is going up rapidly given the many rescue teams helping people in Kolhapur and Sangli.

At least 30,000 people are marooned in in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, mainly in the rural areas.

Mhaisekar said that the government had started to airlift people who are in critical areas and three helicopters are involved in the evacuation, courtesy the Indian Air Force and Navy.

“The government is also deploying NDRF teams from other districts to Sangli. Kolhapur is completely cut off as far as road connectivity goes. The Pune-Bengaluru highway is completely closed and there are no chances of it starting before Friday.”

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “In view of excessive rainfall leading to water-logged roads in parts of Maharashtra, Railways is running a special train between Miraj and Karad. Railways has also dispatched essential items like groceries & medicines to the flood-affected areas of Belagavi in Karnataka.”

