Hansi police book nine for registering false FIR

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:07 IST

Hansi police have found four cases of crimes against women to be false and booked as many complainants under Section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hansi DSP Rajbir Saini said, “During our investigation, we found that four cases registered at the women police station were false. We have registered FIRs under Section 182 of the IPC against the complainants and put the matter in court.”

“Five more cases reported at other police stations in Hansi have turned out to be fake. Now, if the complainants fail to provide proper information regarding their cases and corroborate the facts, they may go to jail for six months or could be fined for misleading the police after giving false information,” the DSP said.

The police have also identified three more cases of similar nature and initiated process to register FIRs.