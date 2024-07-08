Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.24 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 32.16 °C Sky is clear July 10, 2024 34.32 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 31.08 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 27.78 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 30.1 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 30.75 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 30.55 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 8, 2024, is 22.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.24 °C and 24.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 97% and the wind speed is 97 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.