Haryana: MDU students stand up against axing of eucalyptus trees on campus

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:48 IST

Students and authorities of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) are at loggerheads over the varsity’s decision to chop down over 10,000 eucalyptus trees on campus.

The trees cover a large part of the varsity’s forest area and a private firm has been given the tender for axing the trees.

Vikram Damoliya, a student leader, said the varsity’s decision to axe the trees is wrong as it took decades for these to grow. “The forest area on campus is home to hundreds of trees. Before taking this drastic step, the authorities should have thought about the catastrophic effect it would have on the avian life. The forests took years to grow but the university’s top bosses seem eager to cut the trees with an aim to grab more money,” he added.

The student leaders further alleged that the varsity had allotted the tender to the firm of their choice in an unfair manner.

A group of agitating students said, “Last week, we saw a tractor-trolley loaded with the axed trees leaving the campus. We then visited the forest area and found hundreds of trees being axed. When we asked the labourers there, they told us they will be clearing the entire patch of the eucalyptus trees.”

The added that the forest area is a haven for peacocks and many other bird species.

Not just students, a few faculty members are also the varsity’s move.

When contacted MDU registrar Gulshan Taneja said the move has been taken after clearance from the forest department. “These trees have a short life span and they come under the crop category. The crop will be cut down after a fixed time. We had given tender for the axing of trees at an estimated cost of ₹1.25 crore, which is more than the forest department’s estimated cost. We had followed all rules and regulations while allotting the tenders,” he added.