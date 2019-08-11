Head constable, two aides held with 750gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:53 IST

Ludhiana The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a police head constable and his two accomplices for drug peddling and recovered 785gm heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified has head constable Gagandeep Sing, alias Gaggi, of Mohalla Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Lalheri Road of Khanna; Amandeep Singh, alias Mauli, of Kidwayi Nagar and Vikas Kumar, alias Lara, of Rishi Nagar. Gagandeep was posted as munshi at the Khanna Sadar police station.

AIG (STF) Snehdeep Sharma said Gagandeep used to bring heroin from Delhi and hand it over to Amandeep and Vikas for sale.

The AIG said Amandeep and Vikas were arrested on Saturday evening from Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana following a tip-off when they were travelling in a Hyundai i-20 car. The STF recovered 400gm heroin from their car and lodged an FIR under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of NDPS Act at the STF police station in Mohali.

During interrogation of the accused, it came to the fore that they used to get heroin from head constable Gagandeep. The STF then arrested the cop and recovered 385gm heroin from his Hyundai i-20 car.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana, said Gagandeep had joined the Punjab Police as a constable eight years ago. He was posted as a munshi at Khanna Sadar police station for the last eight months.

The accused told the STF that they were into drug trade for the last six months. Vikas is already facing a trial in a drug peddling case lodged at Tibba police station.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 18:53 IST